Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einem nun auch offiziellen ersten Fahrplan für die Einführung des E-Rezepts auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die deutschlandweite Einführung des papierlosen Rezepts dürfte sich wohl mindestens bis zum zweiten Quartal 2023 verzögern, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Jahre erschienen die Markterwartungen für die Online-Apotheke alles in allem ambitioniert. Der Nachrichtenfluss dürfte durchwachsen bleiben und die Aktien seien ambitioniert bewertet, zumal teure Papiere mit zudem unzureichenden Cashflows bei den Anlegern wohl in Ungnade gefallen sind./la/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2022 / 08:05 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2022 / 08:07 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
80,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
98,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,67%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
95,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,60%
|Analyst Name::
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
|
23.05.22
|Shop Apotheke-Aktie gibt Gewinne größtenteils ab: Bericht zu E-Rezept drückt Kurs (dpa-AFX)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose massiv unter Druck - die Gründe (Börse Online)
|
10.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Shop Apotheke mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 138 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
09.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Shop Apotheke auf 'Buy' - Ziel 201 Euro (dpa-AFX)
