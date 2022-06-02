HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einem nun auch offiziellen ersten Fahrplan für die Einführung des E-Rezepts auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die deutschlandweite Einführung des papierlosen Rezepts dürfte sich wohl mindestens bis zum zweiten Quartal 2023 verzögern, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Jahre erschienen die Markterwartungen für die Online-Apotheke alles in allem ambitioniert. Der Nachrichtenfluss dürfte durchwachsen bleiben und die Aktien seien ambitioniert bewertet, zumal teure Papiere mit zudem unzureichenden Cashflows bei den Anlegern wohl in Ungnade gefallen sind./la/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2022 / 08:05 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2022 / 08:07 / MESZ



