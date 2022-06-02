02.06.2022 10:07:15

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einem nun auch offiziellen ersten Fahrplan für die Einführung des E-Rezepts auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die deutschlandweite Einführung des papierlosen Rezepts dürfte sich wohl mindestens bis zum zweiten Quartal 2023 verzögern, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Jahre erschienen die Markterwartungen für die Online-Apotheke alles in allem ambitioniert. Der Nachrichtenfluss dürfte durchwachsen bleiben und die Aktien seien ambitioniert bewertet, zumal teure Papiere mit zudem unzureichenden Cashflows bei den Anlegern wohl in Ungnade gefallen sind./la/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2022 / 08:05 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2022 / 08:07 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA 		Kursziel:
80,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
98,36 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-18,67%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
95,92 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,60%
Analyst Name::
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

