12.05.2022 13:25:41

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Aktie der Online-Apotheke Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 138 Euro belassen. Die in Branchenmedien genannten Zeitpunkte für den möglichen Beginn der Pflichteinführung des elektronischen Rezepts entsprächen seinen Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Zeitplan könnte bei einer außerordentlichen Gesellschafterversammlung der Nationalen Agentur für Digitale Medizin (Gematik) am 30. Mai bestätigt werden, was der nächste Kurstreiber für die Aktie wäre. Wegen der stärkeren Bilanz bevorzugt Sieber weiterhin Shop Apotheke gegenüber Konkurrent Zur Rose./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 21:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2022 / 04:00 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
138,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
84,16 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
63,97%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
81,64 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
69,03%
Analyst Name::
Otto Sieber 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

