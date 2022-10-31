Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 95 Euro belassen. Da die wichtigsten Kennziffern bereits bekannt gewesen seien, habe das Zahlenwerk der Online-Apotheke keine größeren Überraschungen bereitgehalten, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Positiv hervorzuheben wäre das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda)./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 06:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 06:52 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
95,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
43,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
119,20%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
43,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
119,91%
|Analyst Name::
Otto Sieber
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|43,72
|2,99%
