24.06.2021 14:37:49

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 108 Euro belassen. Die Pilotphase für das elektronische Arzneimittelrezept starte in der Region Berlin-Brandenburg auf extrem dünner Basis mit nur einem Arzt und einer Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das sorge für Druck mit Blick auf den Zeitplan der Bundesregierung./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
108,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Reduce		 Kurs*:
159,00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,08%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
159,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-32,20%
Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen

14:37 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
16.06.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
10.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shop Apotheke Europe NV 159,30 1,59% Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

14:29 Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M buy Kepler Cheuvreux
14:28 PUMA buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:27 GlaxoSmithKline Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
14:25 Pernod Ricard Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
13:55 Siemens buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:52 Diageo market-perform Bernstein Research
13:51 Pernod Ricard market-perform Bernstein Research
13:45 Diageo buy UBS AG
13:45 Pernod Ricard Neutral UBS AG
13:23 Prosus buy UBS AG
13:21 Amazon buy UBS AG
13:19 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
13:17 GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen Credit Suisse Group
13:16 Volvo AB (B buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13:13 flatexDEGIRO buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:04 PUMA overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:27 Henkel vz overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:26 Bayer buy UBS AG
12:24 WACKER CHEMIE overweight Barclays Capital
12:22 LOréal Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
12:21 KION GROUP buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11:41 Pernod Ricard buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:41 Novo Nordisk buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:34 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:33 Unilever Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:32 GlaxoSmithKline buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:31 Tesla buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:30 Ströer overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:25 Koenig & Bauer buy Warburg Research
11:20 GlaxoSmithKline Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:49 Siemens Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10:43 Siemens overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:35 Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:34 Valeo SA overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:34 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:33 Continental overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:32 Stellantis overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:31 Renault overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:30 Daimler overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:29 BMW Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:30 Ströer Hold Warburg Research
08:42 GlaxoSmithKline Underweight Barclays Capital
08:41 Volkswagen (VW) vz buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:37 Deutsche Post Outperform Bernstein Research
08:30 GlaxoSmithKline buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:17 Credit Suisse (CS buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:57 Talanx buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07:55 CRH buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:45 flatexDEGIRO buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:43 Nokia buy UBS AG
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen