Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 108 Euro belassen. Die Pilotphase für das elektronische Arzneimittelrezept starte in der Region Berlin-Brandenburg auf extrem dünner Basis mit nur einem Arzt und einer Apotheke, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das sorge für Druck mit Blick auf den Zeitplan der Bundesregierung./ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
108,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
159,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-32,08%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
159,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-32,20%
|Analyst Name::
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NVmehr Analysen
|14:37
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:37
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|06.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
|Baader Bank
|14:37
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.06.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.05.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|159,30
|1,59%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:29
|Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:28
|PUMA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:27
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:25
|Pernod Ricard Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:55
|Siemens buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:52
|Diageo market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13:51
|Pernod Ricard market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13:45
|Diageo buy
|UBS AG
|13:45
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:23
|Prosus buy
|UBS AG
|13:21
|Amazon buy
|UBS AG
|13:19
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:17
|GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16
|Volvo AB (B buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:13
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:04
|PUMA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:27
|Henkel vz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:26
|Bayer buy
|UBS AG
|12:24
|WACKER CHEMIE overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:22
|LOréal Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:21
|KION GROUP buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:41
|Pernod Ricard buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:41
|Novo Nordisk buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:34
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:33
|Unilever Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:32
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|Tesla buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:30
|Ströer overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:25
|Koenig & Bauer buy
|Warburg Research
|11:20
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:49
|Siemens Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:43
|Siemens overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:35
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:34
|Valeo SA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:34
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:33
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:32
|Stellantis overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:31
|Renault overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:30
|Daimler overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:29
|BMW Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:30
|Ströer Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:42
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:37
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:30
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:17
|Credit Suisse (CS buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:57
|Talanx buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:55
|CRH buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:45
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:43
|Nokia buy
|UBS AG