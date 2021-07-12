NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi rechnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem sehr soliden Jahresstart des Autokonzerns. Der Fokus der Anleger liege derweil weiterhin unter anderem auf der Markteinführung neuer Marken in Nordamerika in der zweiten Jahreshälfte und der Beschleunigung der Umsetzung der Elektrostrategie in Europa./la/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.07.2021 / 20:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2021 / 00:15 / BST



