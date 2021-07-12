12.07.2021 09:40:25

Stellantis Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Stellantis vor Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi rechnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit einem sehr soliden Jahresstart des Autokonzerns. Der Fokus der Anleger liege derweil weiterhin unter anderem auf der Markteinführung neuer Marken in Nordamerika in der zweiten Jahreshälfte und der Beschleunigung der Umsetzung der Elektrostrategie in Europa./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.07.2021 / 20:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Overweight
Unternehmen:
Stellantis 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
20,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
16,41 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
21,88%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
16,38 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,10%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

