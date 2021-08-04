Stellantis Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Halbjahreszahlen von 20 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi schrieb in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von beeindruckenden Zahlen des Automobilherstellers. Das Unternehmen habe in Nordamerika rekordhohe Margen erzielt. In Europa habe Stellantis dank der Profitabilität von Opel Vauxhall ebenfalls gut abgeschnitten./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2021 / 19:19 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.08.2021 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Overweight
