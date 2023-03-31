31.03.2023 12:10:44

Telefonica Deutschland Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Telefonica Deutschland von 2,45 auf 2,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Polo Tang hob in einer Studie vom Donnerstag seine Ergebnisschätzungen und senkte die Kapitalkosten./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 11:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 11:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
2,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
2,86 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,13%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
2,86 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,06%
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

