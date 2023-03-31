31.03.2023 12:10:44
Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Telefonica Deutschland von 2,45 auf 2,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Polo Tang hob in einer Studie vom Donnerstag seine Ergebnisschätzungen und senkte die Kapitalkosten./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 11:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 11:38 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2) Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Telefonica Deutschland AG (O2)
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
2,80 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
2,86 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,13%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
2,86 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,06%
|
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
