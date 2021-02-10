10.02.2021 15:41:42

Vodafone Group buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee passte seine Prognosen für den Telekomkonzern in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie an den zuletzt beschleunigten Ausbau des 5G-Mobilfunknetzes in Europa an./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 14:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,33 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23,97%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1,33 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,47%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

