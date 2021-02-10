Vodafone Group buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee passte seine Prognosen für den Telekomkonzern in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie an den zuletzt beschleunigten Ausbau des 5G-Mobilfunknetzes in Europa an./edh/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 14:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,33 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,97%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,33 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,47%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Analysen
|15:41
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:41
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:41
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.