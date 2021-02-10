NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Analyst Andrew Lee passte seine Prognosen für den Telekomkonzern in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie an den zuletzt beschleunigten Ausbau des 5G-Mobilfunknetzes in Europa an./edh/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 14:04 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.