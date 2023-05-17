Vodafone Group Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone nach Zahlen von 110 auf 100 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Telekomkonzerns hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Enttäuschend sei dagegen der Ausblick für den Free Cash Flow gewesen. Es bleibe abzuwarten, ob Vodafone den Boden erreicht hat./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2023 / 19:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
Analyst:
Barclays Capital
Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
Kurs*:
0,96 €
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Equal Weight
Kurs aktuell:
0,84 £
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Maurice Patrick
KGV*:
-
