17.05.2023 11:14:01

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone nach Zahlen von 110 auf 100 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des Telekomkonzerns hätten den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Maurice Patrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Enttäuschend sei dagegen der Ausblick für den Free Cash Flow gewesen. Es bleibe abzuwarten, ob Vodafone den Boden erreicht hat./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.05.2023 / 19:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Equal Weight
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight 		Kurs*:
0,96 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Equal Weight 		Kurs aktuell:
0,84 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLCmehr Analysen

11:14 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:29 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
16.05.23 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.05.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.23 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!