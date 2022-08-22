Vodafone Group Market-Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich des Verkaufs der ungarischen Tochtergesellschaft auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Pence belassen. Dies sei eine relativ kleine Transaktion für den Telekomkonzern, zeige aber, dass die Briten bei der Bereinigung ihres Beteiligungsportfolios vorankommen, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.08.2022 / 07:15 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
