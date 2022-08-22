22.08.2022 09:57:12

Vodafone Group Market-Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich des Verkaufs der ungarischen Tochtergesellschaft auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Pence belassen. Dies sei eine relativ kleine Transaktion für den Telekomkonzern, zeige aber, dass die Briten bei der Bereinigung ihres Beteiligungsportfolios vorankommen, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.08.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.08.2022 / 07:15 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Market-Perform
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Bernstein Research 		Kursziel:
1,35 £
Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform		 Kurs*:
1,43 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Market-Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
1,21 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Stan Noel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

09:57 Vodafone Group Market-Perform Bernstein Research
16.08.22 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.08.22 Vodafone Group Market-Perform Bernstein Research
26.07.22 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.07.22 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC 1,43 -0,28% Vodafone Group PLC

