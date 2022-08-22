NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone anlässlich des Verkaufs der ungarischen Tochtergesellschaft auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Pence belassen. Dies sei eine relativ kleine Transaktion für den Telekomkonzern, zeige aber, dass die Briten bei der Bereinigung ihres Beteiligungsportfolios vorankommen, schrieb Analyst Stan Noel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx



