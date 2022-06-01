voestalpine Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Voestalpine auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Stahlhändler gingen aktuell von weiter sinkenden Preisen aus, schrieb Analyst Tom Zhang in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Die Aktien der Stahlkonzerne hätten das Nachfrage- und Preisrisiko jedoch noch nicht vollständig eingepreist, weshalb er vorsichtig bleibe. Von einem Kursrückfall auf ein Niveau kurz nach Beginn der Corona-Pandemie geht der Experte aber nicht zwangsläufig aus./tav/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.05.2022 / 14:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.05.2022 / 14:49 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: voestalpine AG Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
voestalpine AG
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
26,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,31%
|Rating update:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
26,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,73%
|Analyst Name::
Tom Zhang
|KGV*:
-
