voestalpine Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Voestalpine nach Zahlen von 35 auf 36 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Quartalsbericht des Stahlherstellers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie seien allerdings ausreichend bewertet./mf/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 06:04 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: voestalpine AG Hold
|Unternehmen:
voestalpine AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
36,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
35,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,67%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
35,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,18%
|Analyst Name::
Bastian Synagowitz
|KGV*:
-
