10.06.2021 10:24:34

voestalpine Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Voestalpine nach Zahlen von 35 auf 36 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Quartalsbericht des Stahlherstellers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie seien allerdings ausreichend bewertet./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 06:04 / GMT

Zusammenfassung: voestalpine AG Hold
Unternehmen:
voestalpine AG 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
36,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
35,76 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0,67%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
35,58 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,18%
Analyst Name::
Bastian Synagowitz 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu voestalpine AG

Analysen zu voestalpine AG

10:24 voestalpine Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:54 voestalpine neutral Deutsche Bank AG
09.06.21 voestalpine Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.21 voestalpine Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.06.21 voestalpine Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

voestalpine AG 35,82 1,47% voestalpine AG

