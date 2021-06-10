FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Voestalpine nach Zahlen von 35 auf 36 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Quartalsbericht des Stahlherstellers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Bastian Synagowitz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie seien allerdings ausreichend bewertet./mf/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 06:04 / GMT



