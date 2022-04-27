Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 52 auf 49 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Steigende Marktzinsen verteuerten die Refinanzierung der europäischen Immobilienkonzerne, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er kappte seine Ergebnisschätzungen im Schnitt um drei Prozent./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 17:42 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
49,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
39,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,84%
|Rating update:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
39,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,46%
|Analyst Name::
Julian Livingston-Booth
|KGV*:
-
