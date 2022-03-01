Zoom Video Communications Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Zoom nach Zahlen von 200 auf 171 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit dem nachlassenden Rückenwind durch die Corona-Pandemie normalisierten sich auch die Wachstumsraten beim Videokonferenzdienst, schrieb Analyst Kash Rangan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte passte seine Schätzungen an, das neue Kursziel resultiere dabei auch aus der gesunkenen Branchenbewertung./tav/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 20:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 171,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
116,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,43%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 129,00
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,56%
|Analyst Name::
Kash Rangan
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communicationsmehr Analysen
|14:23
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:23
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.21
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:23
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zoom Video Communications
|114,84
|-2,48%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|13:57
|AB InBev Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:56
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:48
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12:41
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:29
|Bayer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:28
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:27
|Bayer Buy
|UBS AG
|12:19
|HORNBACH Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:27
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|11:11
|Beiersdorf Sell
|UBS AG
|11:10
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:56
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|10:54
|Zalando Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:53
|Symrise Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:53
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:42
|Symrise Add
|Baader Bank
|10:40
|Erste Group Bank buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:39
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:31
|Rheinmetall Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:30
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:29
|Beiersdorf Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|10:21
|Software Buy
|Baader Bank
|10:13
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:11
|Software Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:09
|Software Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:07
|Palfinger buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:58
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:54
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:49
|Bayer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:43
|Scout24 Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:30
|Symrise Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:28
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:16
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:11
|Symrise Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:57
|HelloFresh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:44
|Bechtle Buy
|UBS AG
|08:38
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:36
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:36
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:21
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:20
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:17
|Zalando Buy
|Baader Bank
|07:48
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.22
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.22
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.02.22
|Bayer Buy
|UBS AG
|28.02.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.22
|Evonik Buy
|UBS AG