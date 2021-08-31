31.08.2021 14:16:40

Zoom Video Communications Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Zoom nach Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 450 US-Dollar belassen. Der Videokonferenzdienst habe ein ordentliches Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analyst Rishi Jaluria in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick impliziere zwar eine Umsatzstagnation in der zweiten Jahreshälfte, was die Aktie belastet habe. Jaluria hält die Unternehmensziele allerdings für konservativ. Zudem seien die Aussagen zu Zoom Phone und Firmenkunden ermutigend. Der Experte setzt weiter auf das langfristige Unternehmenspotenzial./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2021 / 20:58 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.08.2021 / 20:58 / EDT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

