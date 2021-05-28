|
28.05.2021 00:45:00
$$199 Million Worldwide Rapid Antigen Detection Tests Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapid Antigen Detection Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rapid Antigen Detection Tests estimated at US$199.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$355.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Rapid Antigen Detection Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
- Abbott Laboratories
- Acumen Research Laboratories
- Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
- Biolidics
- Biomaxima
- BioMedomics
- CTK Biotech
- Getein Biotech
- LabCorp
- ThermoFisher
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 34
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohafu5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/199-million-worldwide-rapid-antigen-detection-tests-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301301199.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz, während der deutsche Leitindex abgab. An der Wall Street ging es leicht nach oben. Die Indizes in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung aus.