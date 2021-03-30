$ 136.21 Billion Growth in Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is expected to grow by USD 136.21 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Participants:

Alibaba Cloud

The company offers database services and data read-write capabilities at high speed by retrieving data from in-memory caches.

Alphabet Inc.

The IaaS solution offered by the company provides a scalable number of virtual machines for workload hosting.

Amazon.com Inc.

The company offers three main models for cloud computing, one among which is IaaS, which provides different levels of control, flexibility, and management.

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is driven by increased adoption of cloud-based services across industries. In addition, other factors such as simplification of disaster recovery with the implementation of cloud-based infrastructure are expected to trigger the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market growth.

