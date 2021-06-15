$ 164.68 Billion growth expected in Global Home Healthcare Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The home healthcare market is expected to grow by USD 164.68 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the home healthcare market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The home healthcare market is driven by technological advances in home healthcare. In addition, other factors such as growing demand to prevent infections and ensure patient safety are expected to trigger the home healthcare market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to occupy 33% of the market share during 2020-2024. Learn more interesting statistics about the home healthcare market here:

Major Five Home Healthcare Market Participants:

A&D Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of home healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, weight scales, thermometers, activity trackers, and others.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers a wide range of home healthcare products. SENSOR GLUCOSE MONITORING and CONFIRM RX ICM are its key offerings.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers a wide range of home healthcare products and services such as Actreen Mini range, Actreen Hi-Lite range, Diveen, consulting solutions, mobile applications, and others.

Exergen Corp.: The company offers a wide range of home healthcare products such as forehead scan thermometers TAT-5000 Series models.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of home healthcare products for diabetes, POC and patient self testing and monitoring.

Home Healthcare Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home healthcare market is segmented as below:

Type

Products



Services



Solutions

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Application

Medical Treatment



Preventive Healthcare

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

