$ 17.27 Billion Growth Expected In Automotive Cockpit Module Market | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive cockpit module market is set to grow by USD 17.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the adoption of advanced HMI in mass segment vehicles, the increasing in-cabin features and personalization requirements, and the organizations such as GENIVI Alliance and Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) are likely to propel market growth will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Cockpit Module Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive cockpit module market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Cockpit Module Market size

Automotive Cockpit Module Market trends

Automotive Cockpit Module Market industry analysis

The adoption of advanced HMI in mass segment vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the design complexities with digital cockpits may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive cockpit module market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cockpit module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive cockpit module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive cockpit module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive cockpit module market vendors

