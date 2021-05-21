|
21.05.2021 01:18:00
$ 17.27 Billion Growth Expected In Automotive Cockpit Module Market | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive cockpit module market is set to grow by USD 17.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the adoption of advanced HMI in mass segment vehicles, the increasing in-cabin features and personalization requirements, and the organizations such as GENIVI Alliance and Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) are likely to propel market growth will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Cockpit Module Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44081
Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive cockpit module market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Cockpit Module Market size
- Automotive Cockpit Module Market trends
- Automotive Cockpit Module Market industry analysis
The adoption of advanced HMI in mass segment vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the design complexities with digital cockpits may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive cockpit module market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Cockpit Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cockpit module market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive cockpit module market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive cockpit module market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive cockpit module market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market- The automotive OEM premium audio market is segmented by application (luxury vehicles and mid-size vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market- The automotive navigation systems market is segmented by product (IVS and PND), type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Faurecia SE
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Visteon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-cockpit-module-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-17-27-billion-growth-expected-in-automotive-cockpit-module-market--apac-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301296572.html
SOURCE Technavio
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen auf grünem Terrain -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach den Kursverlusten vom Vortag ebenfalls Aufschläge verbuchen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit positiver Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.