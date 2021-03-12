$ 18.8 Billion Growth in Global Paper Notebooks Market 2020-2024 | Key Insights on Major Segments | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper notebooks market is expected to grow by USD 18.8 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.





The launch of new products is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing number of digital platforms will challenge growth.

More details: Download Free Sample Report

Paper Notebooks Market: Distribution channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the proliferation of departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets worldwide. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Paper Notebooks Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increased demand for paper notebooks from the education sector, various government offices, and organizations will fuel the growth of the paper notebooks market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for paper notebooks in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Luxury Pen Market - Global luxury pen market is segmented by product (fountain pens, ballpoint pens, rollerball pens, fineliner pens, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Timber Logistics Market - Global timber logistics market is segmented by type (industrial roundwood, fuelwood, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report



Companies Covered:

C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Exacompta Clairefontaine

Hallmark Licensing LLC

ITC Ltd.

kikki.K Pty Ltd.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Office Depot Inc.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

and The Hamelin Group.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of M&A

Emergence of innovative products

Development of eco-friendly notebooks

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Exacompta Clairefontaine

Hallmark Licensing LLC

ITC Ltd.

kikki.K Pty Ltd.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Office Depot Inc.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

The Hamelin Group

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-18-8-billion-growth-in-global-paper-notebooks-market-2020-2024--key-insights-on-major-segments--technavio-301244819.html

SOURCE Technavio