$ 2.42 Billion Growth in Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., and Donna Bella OpCo LLC among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair wigs and extension market is expected to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the hair wigs and extension market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The hair wigs and extension market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Hair Wigs and Extension Market Participants:

Aderans Co. Ltd.

Aderans Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Overseas Wig Business, Aderans Business, Bosley Business, Fontaine Business, Other Domestic Business, and Other Overseas Business. The company offers a range of custom-made and ready-made wigs and adult extensions for men and women.

Artnature Inc.

Artnature Inc. operates its business through segments such as Men business, Ladies business, and Ladies ready-made wigs business. The company offers a range of hair wigs and extensions under the Hair For Life Series, Art Sera Series, MRP Series, Pufeel Series, Style LaLa, and Beauty Up Series for men and women.

Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Donna Bella OpCo LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers full range of hair extension methods, lengths, and colors.

https://www.technavio.com/report/hair-wigs-and-extension-market-industry-analysis

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hair wigs and extension market is segmented as below:

Product

Human Hair Wigs And Extension



Synthetic Hair Wigs And Extension

Geographic

APAC



North America



MEA



Europe



South America

The hair wigs and extension market is driven by technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs. In addition, other factors such as the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories are expected to trigger the hair wigs and extension market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

