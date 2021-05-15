$ 2.91 Billion growth expected in Maternity Wear Market | 1.87% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global maternity wear market by type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global maternity wear market is expected to grow by USD 2.91 billion, at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025.

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The growth of the maternity wear market was temporarily affected in 2020 due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Besides, the imposition of strict lockdown regulations had affected the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, which is the parent market of the market in focus. However, the market is expected to recover in 2021 and register healthy growth with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and the rapid consumer shift toward online shopping.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries, increasing product awareness, and increasing demand for antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wear.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Maternity Wear Market: Opportunities

Improvements in economic conditions and rising disposable incomes are encouraging consumers to increase their spend on fashion clothing. Also, the rising number of pregnant working women and the increasing awareness about the availability of fashionable maternity apparel has created a significant demand for maternity wear . Moreover, increasing fashion consciousness among women in both developed and developing countries is expected to present several growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Maternity Wear Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the tops segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for maternity tops from developing countries such as India and China. Also, rising disposable incomes and increasing birth rates are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Maternity Wear Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing number of working women. Also, the high birth rate in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the maternity wear market during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the maternity wear market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Maternity Wear Market: Major Vendors

adidas AG

The company offers maternity wears such as maternity clothes which include maternity leggings and tops, maternity tights, and tanks.

Hanesbrands Inc.

The company offers maternity intimate wear under the brand, Cantaloop, maternity nursing tank top, and maternity lingerie.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

The company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, maternity jeans, maternity tops, maternity skirts, maternity bottom wear, and maternity lingerie.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

The company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, maternity jeans, maternity tops, and maternity bottom wear.

The Gap Inc.

The company offers maternity wears such as maternity dresses, maternity jeans, maternity tops, maternity skirts, maternity bottom wear, and maternity sweaters.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the maternity wear market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Maternity Wear Market:

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market – Global maternity intimate wear market is segmented by product (bras, panties, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Children and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA – Online children and maternity apparel market in MENA is segmented by price (mass category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), application (children's apparel and maternity apparel), age group (infants, toddlers, rest of the children, and maternity), and geography (Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Tops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bottoms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dress and tunics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASOS Plc

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Nike Inc.

Seraphine Ltd

The Gap Inc.

Tytex AS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/maternity-wear-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-2-91-billion-growth-expected-in-maternity-wear-market--1-87-yoy-growth-in-2021-amid-covid-19-spread--apac-to-notice-maximum-growth--technavio-301291952.html

SOURCE Technavio