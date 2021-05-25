|
25.05.2021 03:30:00
$ 2.93 billion Growth Expected in Automotive Catalytic Converter Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive catalytic converter market is set to grow by USD 2.93 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the stringent regulations to control emissions, the reduction in emissions by catalytic converters, and the increasing global sales (by volume) of passenger vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is segmented as below:
- Application
o Passenger Vehicles
o Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o The Middle East and Africa
o South America
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive catalytic converter market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Catalytic Converter Market size
- Automotive Catalytic Converter Market trends
- Automotive Catalytic Converter Market industry analysis
Stringent regulations to control emissions are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost associated with replacement may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive catalytic converter market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive catalytic converter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive catalytic converter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalytic converter market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.
- Continental AG
- Eberspacher Group
- Faurecia SE
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- Katcon Global
- Klarius Products Ltd.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Tenneco Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
