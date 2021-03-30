$ 321.61 Million Growth in Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market in the Middle East 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including 3M Co., Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and Farook Internationa...

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East is expected to grow by USD 321.61 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Office Stationery Supplies and Services Market Participants in the Middle East:

3M Co.

The company offers office stationery products such as Scotch Brand, Post-it Brand, 3M Workspace Solutions, and Privacy and Screen Protectors.

Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

The company offers stationery products, filing accessories, paper products, office equipment, gifts, and school supplies.

Farook International Stationery

The company offers office stationery products such as executive bill folders, gmund card, binding sheets, binding rings, trimmers, address books, accounts books, and others.

Office Stationery Supplies And Services Market In The Middle East 2021-2025: Segmentation

Office stationery supplies and services market in the middle east is segmented as below:

Product

Consumables



Durables



Adhesives

Geography

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



Rest of Middle East

The office stationery supplies and services market in the middle east is driven by the growing regional online vendors and the omnichannel presence of global vendors. In addition, the demand for customized office stationery will also trigger the office stationery supplies and services market in the middle east toward witnessing a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of office stationery supplies and services market in the Middle East

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

