$ 4.94 bn Growth in Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnostic wearable medical devices market in the Health Care Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 4.94 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the diagnostic wearable medical devices market will progress at a CAGR of 15.09%. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growing demand for early diagnosis will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented as below:

Device

Vital Signs Monitors



Sleep And Activity Monitors



Fetal And Obstetric Monitoring Devices



Neuromonitoring Devices



ECG Monitors

Application

Home Healthcare



Sports And Fitness



Remote Patient Monitoring

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the diagnostic wearable medical devices market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market size

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market trends

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market industry analysis

The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Preventive medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased need for the cost-effective diagnosis will accelerate the degree of fragmentation in the market. However, the data privacy issues will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diagnostic wearable medical devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activinsights Ltd.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nokia Corp.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Polar Electro Oy

VitalConnect Inc.

World Global Network Pte. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

