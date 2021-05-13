|
13.05.2021 03:30:00
$ 425.53 Million growth expected in Adaptive Learning Software Market | 10.80% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adaptive learning software market by end-user (ed-tech companies, educational institutions, and corporate sectors), deployment (cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global adaptive learning software market is expected to grow by USD 425.53 million, at a CAGR of about 11% during 2021-2025.
The rapid spread of the pandemic disrupted the growth of the market in 2020. However, in 2021, the market is picking up pace as many academic institutes have started their operations now, with distance learning and online course modules. Besides, the increasing access to high-bandwidth internet and the proliferation of smartphones are supporting the growth of the global adaptive learning software market.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing need for personalized learning, the inclusion of analytics, and rising government regulations in adaptive learning.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Adaptive Learning Software Market: Opportunities
A large number of educational institutions in developing countries such as China, Singapore, and India are opting for adaptive learning. In addition, the market in these regions is witnessing an increase in the number of SMBs and significant growth in the number of enrollments in schools. Also, the expansion of businesses by major MNCs in these countries has increased the demand for adaptive learning solutions across a broad range of disciplines, such as technical skills, business skills, and management skills. Many such factors will present significant growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.
Adaptive Learning Software Market: Segmentation by Deployment
Based on the segmentation by deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the cloud-based segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the lower initial setup and implementation costs associated with cloud-based adaptive learning software. Also, other benefits such as automatic software updates, enhanced security options, and easier communications are contributing to the growth of the segment.
Adaptive Learning Software Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the strong focus of the US government on the improvement of education quality and the rise in the number of strategic initiatives to mainstream the concept of adaptive learning solutions in the region.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the adaptive learning software market and had decided to increase their market share in the North America region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Adaptive Learning Software Market: Major Vendors
Adobe Inc.
The company offers text to speech, quiz slides, and a collection of plug-and-play interactions like drag and drop, click and reveal, and other services. These are designed to suit the progressing ability of the students.
Aptara Inc.
The company offers courses on K-12 mathematics language, English language arts, science, social studies, and Spanish as a world language. These courses enable students can learn the courses at their own pace.
D2L Corp.
The company offers the product Next-Generation Learning Engagement Platform. It offers employees in an organization with interactive and engaging learning.
DreamBox Learning Inc.
The company offers courses for kids and parents. The courses are backed by the technology Multi-Tiered Support Services (MTSS) and Response to Intervention (RTI).
ScootPad Corp.
The company offers edNexus.io. It is a platform that harnesses the power of data to generate virtual smart-tutoring powers to deliver powerful personalized learning experiences to students.
