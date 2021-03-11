$ 453.59 Million Growth in Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Major Vendors and their Key Offerings| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market is expected to grow by USD 453.59 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the coding bootcamp market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The coding bootcamp market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019. Download Free Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Coding Bootcamp Market Participants:

Barcelona Code School

Barcelona Code School operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers JavaScript focused course that offers an 8-week full-time Full-Stack JavaScript course. The company provides 1-to-1 attention to the students in a classroom-based scenario.

Bloc Inc.

Bloc Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers online coding bootcamp that provides students with 1-on-1 mentoring. It provides full-time as well as part-time courses. The various courses offered are Part-time web developer track, Software developer track, and Designer track.

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Dataquest Labs Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a range of data science bootcamp for Institutions and business programs.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coding bootcamp market is segmented as below:

End-user

Individual Learners



Institutional Learners

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Market Landscape

Full-time Bootcamps



Part-time Bootcamps

Market Sizing

Java



Python



NET



Ruby



Others

The coding bootcamp market is driven by low cost of bootcamps. In addition, other factors such as increase in student enrollments are expected to trigger the coding bootcamp market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

