$ 6.57 Million Growth Expected in the Global Radio Market 2021-2025 by Platform and Geography - Technavio.com

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio market 2021-2025 by Platform Type (broadcast radio, online radio, and satellite radio) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa )" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Radio market is poised to grow by $ 6.57 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 3%, owing to the access to the latest music and live updates, use of social media for promotion, and increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our radio market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the communication services industry will have a positive impact while the radio market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by platform type and geography over the forecast years is also included. The market is segmented by platform (broadcast radio, online radio, and satellite radio) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Broadcast radio is likely to gain the largest platform segment share while North America is expected to contribute the highest growth in the radio market during the forecast period.

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading radio market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including North America region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future-

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Bauer Media Group Inc.

BCE Inc.

Cox Enterprises Inc.

Cumulus Media Inc.

Entercom Communications Corp.

Global Radio Services Ltd.

RTL Group SA

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

The Walt Disney Co

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Broadcast radio - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online radio - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Satellite radio - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

