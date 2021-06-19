$ 638.16 Million growth expected in Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The powered air purifying respirator market report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio forecasts the market to grow by USD 638.16 million during 2021-2025.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The powered air purifying respirator market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The powered air purifying respirator market is driven by the rising adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries. In addition, an increase in the development of new products is expected to trigger the powered air purifying respirator market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Major Three Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Participants:

3M Co.: The key products offered by the company include 3M Airstream Headgear-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Breathe Easy Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M GVP-Series Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Poweredflow Face-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M RRPAS Rapid Response Powered Air Purifying Respirator Systems, and many others.

Avon Rubber Plc: The company offers products such as Avon EZAir, Avon CS-PAPR, and Avon MP-PAPR.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl: The company offers MAXAIR CAPR Systems. It is an advanced respiratory protection system, that fulfills all requirements of OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Powered air purifying respirator market is segmented as below:

Product

Full-face Mask PAPR



Half-mask PAPR



Helmets, Hoods, And Visors

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

End-user

Industrial Applications



Pharmaceutical And Healthcare



Oil And Gas



Other End-users

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

