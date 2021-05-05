$ 8.78 Billion growth expected in Fleet Management Market in Europe | 10.36% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | ROE to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The fleet management market in Europe by technology (commercial telematics hardware, software, and connectivity technologies) and geography (Germany, the UK, France, and the rest of Europe) has been added to Technavio's offering. The fleet management market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 8.78 billion, registering a CAGR of over 17% during 2021-2025.

The imposition of lockdowns temporarily halted production, limited gatherings, and slowed down the global economy in 2020. This had a significant impact on the fleet management market in Europe. However, the economic scenario in Europe is expected to improve in 2021 with a reducing number of fresh COVID-19 cases and the growth of the automotive industry in the region. This will have a positive impact on the fleet management market in Europe.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing focus on efficient use of data to enhance fleet management, integration of video-based safety systems in fleet management, and government regulations related to the use of GPS trackers.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Fleet Management Market in Europe: Opportunities

The increasing stringency of regulations pertaining to vehicle safety is compelling automakers in Europe to integrate advanced systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles. For instance, in April 2015, the EU passed a mandate that required every passenger car and commercial vehicle to be equipped with eCall systems and GPS trackers by April 2018. The presence of such regulations is increasing the demand for fleet management systems, which is creating significant opportunities in the market.

Fleet Management Market in Europe: Segmentation by Technology

Based on the segmentation by technology, the market generated maximum revenue in the commercial vehicle telematics hardware segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing integration of electronic systems such as backup cameras, collision avoidance systems, lane-change warning systems, light-emitting diode (LED) products, and telematics in vehicles. Also, the increasing adoption of RFID in fleet management solutions is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Fleet Management Market in Europe: Segmentation by Geography

The market witnessed maximum growth in the rest of Europe other than Germany, France, and the UK in 2020. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the subsidies offered by the governments for efficient fleet management. Also, the presence of stringent government regulations pertaining to road safety will drive the growth of the fleet management market in the rest of Europe during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the fleet management market and had decided to increase their market share in the rest of Europe region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Fleet Management Market in Europe: Major Vendors

AB Volvo

The company offers the fleet management service named Dynafleet services. The user can see the exact location and status of his drivers, trucks, and assets at any given time.

Astrata Group

The company offers the Astrata- Advanced Fleet Management System. It offers real-time visibility of location and status, provision of the right information at the right time, and many other important features.

Daimler AG

The company offers fleet management services that comprise features such as recovery and accident management, management reporting, and other services through its subsidiary Athlon.

Trimble Inc.

The company offers fleet management service by harnessing GPS and wireless communication technologies. It ensures real-time visibility of vehicles, their movement, and tracking their utilization.

Verizon Communications Inc.

The company offers fleet management software solutions. The solutions offered by the company ensure efficient tracking of vehicles in the field, improving fleet operations, and increasing worker productivity.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the fleet management market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

