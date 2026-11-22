Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is a well-established pharmaceutical company, known for delivering reliable revenue year after year. Patients need their medicines regardless of the economic backdrop, and this fact offers pharma giants a certain amount of stability. This translates into an element of safety for investors.

But Eli Lilly also offers something that many of us associate with other industries, such as technology. I'm talking about growth. The company has generated double-digit revenue gains in recent quarters thanks to its presence in the weight loss drug space. Lilly sells tirzepatide under the names Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss. (Doctors have prescribed either one for the weight loss indication.)

All of this helped the stock climb more than 420% over the past five years, meaning that if you invested $1,000, you would have over $5,000 today. Could it soar that much again by 2031? Let's find out.

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