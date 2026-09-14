$1,000 Invested in Sandisk at Its 52-Week Low Is Worth Nearly $20,000 Today

A year ago, Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) was one of the market's afterthoughts. Shares of the flash-memory specialist closed at $70.51 on Sept. 9, 2025, valuing the whole company near $10 billion.

As of this writing, the stock trades near $1,630. A $1,000 investment at that September close would be worth about $23,200 today.

The payoff is bigger than the headline promises, and the gap is deliberate. A 52-week low is a rolling anchor, and the September 2025 bottom has been falling out of the trailing-year window in recent days.

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