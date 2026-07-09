Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 09:45:00
$1,000 Invested in Tesla 10 Years Ago Is Worth Over $27,000 Today. Can SpaceX Follow That Same Path Over the Next Decade?
There's a strong case to be made that no company has received as much hype entering the market as Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) SpaceX accomplished the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history and captivated a base of Elon Musk enthusiasts and loyalists.Because of the Musk connection, people have been using Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) performance as a benchmark for what could be possible for SpaceX. Tesla's stock has struggled this year (down 12% as of the time of writing), but it has produced generational gains since its June 2010 IPO.A $1,000 investment in Tesla 10 years ago would be worth around $27,400 today -- impressive to say the least. Can SpaceX duplicate those results over the next decade? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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