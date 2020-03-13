$1.1+ Billion Laminated Busbar Market by Material, End-User, Insulation Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminated Busbar Market by Material (Copper, Aluminum), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Insulation Material (Epoxy Powder Coating, Polyester Film, PVF Film, Polyester Resin, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laminated busbar market is projected to reach USD 1,183 million, by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 861 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%, from 2020 to 2025.



Cost-efficiency and operational benefits of laminated busbars, demand for safe and secure electrical distribution systems, and focus on renewable energy are expected to drive the laminated busbar market. Aging electrical infrastructure, rising electricity demand, and growing adoption of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology are the major growth opportunities for the laminated busbar market.



The copper segment, by material, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



The copper segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2025. Copper is the most widely used and technically the best material for making a laminated busbar. It is preferable over aluminum as it offers higher conductivity and is better able to withstand load surges. Copper-laminated busbars are designed for industrial and commercial facilities to minimize initial costs and ensure safety. These factors are expected to boost the demand for copper laminated busbars during the forecast period.



Europe: The largest market for laminated busbar



Europe accounted for the largest size of the laminated busbar market, followed by Asia Pacific and North America in 2019. Increasing investments in power distribution infrastructure and rising economic developments due to growing industrialization and urbanization are driving the European laminated busbar market. France is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the region, followed by the markets in Russia and Germany, during the forecast period.



