29.04.2021 18:15:00
$1.8 Billion Worldwide Foam Dressings Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foam Dressings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$518.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmlh0g
