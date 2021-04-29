+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
29.04.2021 18:15:00

$1.8 Billion Worldwide Foam Dressings Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foam Dressings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$518.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • 3M Company
  • Acelity
  • BSN medical GmbH
  • Cardinal Health
  • Coloplast A/S
  • ConvaTec Inc.
  • DeRoyal
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medline, Cardinal Health
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB
  • Smith & Nephew plc
  • Winner Medical Group, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmlh0g


