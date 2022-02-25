|
$1 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way: Here's Where 1 Big Bank Is Placing a Bet
A lot of people believe that the metaverse could be the next big thing. But just how big? There are different estimates. Bloomberg Intelligence thinks the metaverse market could reach nearly $800 billion per year in 2024. However, that forecast doesn't extend into the second half of the decade when the metaverse is likely to really pick up momentum. An annual metaverse market of $1 trillion (and perhaps a lot more) could be on the way. Here's where one big bank is placing a bet.Continue reading
