$10,000 in Nebius When It Returned to Trading in 2024 Is Worth About $105,000 Now

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has one of the most unusual recent histories in the market. The stock was halted in February 2022, back when the company was still called Yandex. It didn't trade again until Oct. 21, 2024, once the Russian side of the business had been sold off.

Shares closed their first day back at $20. A $10,000 stake bought at that close has grown into about $105,000 in under two years, with the stock at about $209 as of this writing. And the run hasn't even been smooth: Shares peaked at $299.86 within the past year, about 43% above where they trade now.

Here's a closer look at what earned the run.

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