Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.09.2026 00:18:01

$10,000 in Tesla When It Joined the S&P 500 Would Be About $15,700 Today. An Index Fund Would Have Done Better.

On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose almost 6% to close at a record $695. More than 200 million shares changed hands that session (more than $131 billion of stock), making it one of the busiest trading days in the company's history.

The buying wasn't optional for everyone. S&P Dow Jones Indices had scheduled Tesla to join the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) at its full weight before the market opened the following Monday. And the addition was based on that Friday's closing prices. In other words, every fund tracking the index effectively paid $695.

Nearly six years later, that $10,000 would have become about $15,700. The same money in an S&P 500 index fund would have grown to about $20,500 before dividends.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten