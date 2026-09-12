Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.09.2026 00:18:01
$10,000 in Tesla When It Joined the S&P 500 Would Be About $15,700 Today. An Index Fund Would Have Done Better.
On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose almost 6% to close at a record $695. More than 200 million shares changed hands that session (more than $131 billion of stock), making it one of the busiest trading days in the company's history.
The buying wasn't optional for everyone. S&P Dow Jones Indices had scheduled Tesla to join the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) at its full weight before the market opened the following Monday. And the addition was based on that Friday's closing prices. In other words, every fund tracking the index effectively paid $695.
Nearly six years later, that $10,000 would have become about $15,700. The same money in an S&P 500 index fund would have grown to about $20,500 before dividends.
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