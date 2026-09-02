Rare Holdings Aktie

Rare Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ZAE000092714

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02.09.2026 15:08:00

$10,000 in USA Rare Earth Stock at Its High Is Worth About $4,650 Today

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a critical minerals specialist that went public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in March 2025. The company saw some volatile trading in the months immediately following its debut, but it went on to hit a lifetime high in October of that year following reports that the company was discussing a potential partnership with the White House and rumors that the U.S. government could take a stake in the business. In January 2026, USA Rare Earth actually did announce that the U.S. government was establishing a roughly 10% ownership stake in the company that could expand to 16% with the exercise of warrants -- but its share price has still fallen far below the high it hit last year. As of this writing, the stock is down roughly 53.5% from that valuation peak. In other words, a $10,000 investment made in the stock at that point would now be worth roughly $4,650. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 17,85 3,42% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

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