$10,000 Invested Equally in Alphabet and Nvidia Could Be Worth This Much by 2030

Pick almost any frontier of anything from modern tech, search, or advertising, cloud computing, self-driving cars, or quantum physics, and odds are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) or Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is already standing in it. Split $10,000 between the two today, and you aren't just buying a search engine and a chipmaker. You are betting that the next five years of computing will be built largely on top of what these two companies are shipping right now.

Nvidia's second-quarter data center revenue hit $89 billion, up 117% from a year earlier. Data center revenue is simply the money Nvidia makes selling chips to the massive server farms that power AI, the physical buildings packed with computers that run everything from ChatGPT to online search and AI features. That growth came largely from Blackwell Ultra, Nvidia's current flagship chip family, ramping into the build-outs of nearly every major cloud provider on earth, meaning companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are all buying Nvidia hardware to stock the data centers they rent out to businesses and AI developers.

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