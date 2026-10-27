Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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28.10.2026 00:08:00
$10,000 Invested in Eli Lilly 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has achieved several impressive milestones over the past five years, including becoming the first healthcare company to reach a $1 trillion market cap. And over this period, the stock has delivered outstanding returns.
To illustrate just how impressive Eli Lilly's performance has been, consider that if you had invested $10,000 in the stock five years ago, you'd have about $54,477 today, given the company's 40.36% average annual return over this period (the amount includes dividend reinvestment). By contrast, if you had put that $10,000 into an ETF that perfectly matches the returns of the S&P 500, you'd have $17,940 today. That's not bad at all. But the index's returns over the past five years pale in comparison to Eli Lilly's. Of course, investors want to know whether the pharmaceutical giant can keep going. There are good reasons why the answer to that question is a resounding yes.
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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20.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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07.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: So steht der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|1 161,60
|0,94%
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