Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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28.10.2026 00:08:00

$10,000 Invested in Eli Lilly 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has achieved several impressive milestones over the past five years, including becoming the first healthcare company to reach a $1 trillion market cap. And over this period, the stock has delivered outstanding returns.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

To illustrate just how impressive Eli Lilly's performance has been, consider that if you had invested $10,000 in the stock five years ago, you'd have about $54,477 today, given the company's 40.36% average annual return over this period (the amount includes dividend reinvestment). By contrast, if you had put that $10,000 into an ETF that perfectly matches the returns of the S&P 500, you'd have $17,940 today. That's not bad at all. But the index's returns over the past five years pale in comparison to Eli Lilly's. Of course, investors want to know whether the pharmaceutical giant can keep going. There are good reasons why the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

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