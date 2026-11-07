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07.11.2026 14:31:00

$10,000 Invested in PayPal 5 Years Ago Is Worth About $2,590 Today. The Company Has Bought Back 8.6% of Its Shares Since January.

Although PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was performing well prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, its business was catapulted due to rapidly rising adoption of digital payments during the depths of the health crisis. However, a notable slowdown since has pressured shares.

In the past five years, this fintech stock has generated a negative total return of 74% (as of Nov. 3). This means that had you invested $10,000 into PayPal shares back then, you'd have $2,590 today, a wildly disappointing outcome during a period that saw the S&P 500 index produce a total return of 75%.

Management is taking advantage of the dip. During the first nine months of 2026, PayPal shrunk its diluted outstanding share count by 8.6%. Here's what investors should make of the situation.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh 102 975,00 -2,18% eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
eBay Inc. 109,34 -0,42% eBay Inc.
PayPal Inc 53,20 1,33% PayPal Inc

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