Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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01.08.2026 12:17:00
$10,000 Invested in Rocket Lab 3 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Today, Even After a 61% Drawdown.
Three years ago, on Aug. 1, 2023, shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed at $7.26. As of this writing, they trade at $58.60. That's a return of about 8.1 times, which means a $10,000 investment made that day is worth about $81,000 today.For comparison, the same $10,000 in an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index fund would have grown to roughly $16,000 over the same stretch -- a good result by any normal standard, and not remotely close.And here's the part that makes the number more impressive, not less: it survives a brutal drawdown. Rocket Lab peaked at $151 within the past year, meaning shares have fallen about 61% from their high. Even so, the three-year investor is sitting on about eight times their money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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