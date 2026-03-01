International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
01.03.2026 22:15:00
$104 Billion Is Flowing to International Stocks. Should You Join in?
New research from Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shows that international stocks might be poised to outperform American equities. According to Bloomberg reporting, a new BofA report showed that international developed market stock funds have received $104 billion of new investment inflows so far this year, while U.S. stock funds have only received $25 billion.BofA analyst Michael Hartnett calls this trend the "anything but dollar" trade, where investors are seeking opportunities in other international markets away from a weaker U.S. dollar. During the past year, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index have been strongly outperformed by European, Pacific, and emerging market stock index ETFs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
