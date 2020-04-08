$109+ Bn Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Insights, 2027

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Business, Discount, Media, Migrant, Roaming), by Operational Model, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile virtual network operator market size is expected to reach USD 109.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing demand for data services and increasing number of mobile users across the globe is expected to drive the market. In addition, the increasing number of services such as cloud, Machine to Machine (M2M), and mobile money are further expected to drive demand for mobile virtual network operators over the forecast period.



The growing demand to access mobile applications, social media, and multimedia services is further expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The declining prices of smartphones are contributing to the accelerating subscriber penetration across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing partnerships formed by key players for providing high-speed data services to consumers is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Favorable government guidelines for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) allow them to access the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) and the mobile operator networks, as well as eliminate national roaming charges. This is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives, such as the Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy, to eliminate copyright issues and geo-blocking problem and to provide better network service access for consumers in the Europe is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.



The presence of a large number of players in the MVNO market has led to increased competition among service providers. This has led companies to offer mobile services at cheaper rates, which is expected to strengthen the market growth. The mobile virtual network operator model is considered cost-effective and time-efficient to enter in the telecom market to benefit the customers. This is expected to provide potential opportunities for new entrant in the market over the next eight years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The discount segment is expected to register phenomenal growth over the next eight years. High competition among mobile virtual network operator service providers to provide better and low-cost services coupled with the growing consumer preference for services offered at a discount is expected to drive the demand for the discount segment

The service operator segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as it provides various service platforms such as voicemail and missed call notification

The consumer segment is projected maintain its dominance over the next eight years. This growth can be attributed to mobile virtual network operators that provide customer centric offerings such affordable data and voice plans and latest technology

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional mobile virtual network operator market over the forecast period. The growing demand for an efficient cellular network coupled with increasing speed of mobile broadband are expected to propel the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional mobile virtual network operator market over the forecast period. The growing demand for an efficient cellular network coupled with increasing speed of mobile broadband are expected to propel the growth of the market in region. Key industry participants in the market include Lebara Group, Lyca Mobile, TalkTalk Group, Giffgaff, Poste Mobile SpA, Virgin Mobile, and TracFone Wireless Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 MVNO Market-Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016-2027

2.2 Global MVNO Market, 2016-2027

2.2.1 Global MVNO Market, by Region, 2016-2027

2.2.2 Global MVNO Market, by Type, 2016-2027

2.2.3 Global MVNO Market, by Operational Model, 2016-2027

2.2.4 Global MVNO Market, by End-use, 2016-2027



Chapter 3 MVNO Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 MVNO Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor Landscape

3.4 MVNO Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing Mobile Subscriber Base

3.4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Mobile Broadband and Smartphones

3.4.1.3 Technological Advancements

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Expertise

3.5 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6 MVNO Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 MVNO Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.8 MVNO Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1 North America

3.9.2 Europe

3.9.3 Asia-Pacific

3.9.4 Latin America

3.9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

3.10 MVNE Trends and Business Opportunities

3.11 Major Challenges to MVNE

3.12 Prominenet MVNEs in the Market



Chapter 4 MVNO Type Outlook

4.1 MVNO Market Share by Type, 2019

4.2 Business

4.3 Discount

4.4 M2M

4.5 Media

4.6 Migrant

4.7 Retail

4.8 Roaming

4.9 Telecom



Chapter 5 MVNO Operational Model Outlook

5.1 MVNO Market Share by Operational Model, 2019

5.2 Full MVNO

5.3 Reseller MVNO

5.4 Service Operator MVNO



Chapter 6 MVNO End-use Outlook

6.1 MVNO Market Share by End-use, 2019

6.2 Consumer

6.3 Enterprise



Chapter 7 MVNO Regional Outlook

7.1 MVNO Market Volume Share by Region, 2019

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 7-Eleven Speak Out Wireless

8.2 AirVoice Wireless

8.3 Asahi Net

8.4 Boost Mobile LLC

8.5 CJ HelloVision Co. Ltd.

8.6 Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

8.7 Drillisch Telecom

8.8 Exetel

8.9 FreedomPop

8.10 Freenet AG

8.11 FRiENDi Mobile

8.12 FirmTel

8.13 Giffgaff

8.14 IIJmio

8.15 iiNet

8.16 Japan Communications Inc.

8.17 KDDI Mobile

8.18 Kore Telematics

8.19 Lebara Group

8.20 Lyca Mobile

8.21 ONO Spain

8.22 Ortel Mobile

8.23 PlatinumTel Communications LLC

8.24 PLDT Hong Kong

8.25 Poste Mobile S.p.A.

8.26 Quebecor Inc. (Canada)

8.27 Rakuten Mobile

8.28 SK Telecom

8.29 TalkTalk Group

8.30 Tesco Mobile Ltd.

8.31 Ting Inc.

8.32 TracFone Wireless Inc.

8.33 UPP Wireless

8.34 Virgin Mobile



