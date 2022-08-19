Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 16:46:12

$16,000 in valuables were stolen from luggage. An Apple AirTag tracked them down, officials say.

Luggage was stolen at a Florida airport. Inside the luggage was an Apple AirTag that investigators used to track the bag down and make an arrest.     
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "USA Today"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

17.08.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.07.22 Apple Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.22 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group
29.07.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.