NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.02.2026 00:26:14
$17 Million Bet on Veris Residential Stock: What a 1.2 Million Share Buy Signals to Investors Now
Connecticut-based H/2 Credit Manager disclosed a significant purchase of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) shares in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring an estimated $17.36 million position based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, H/2 Credit Manager LP increased its position in Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) by 1,175,500 shares. The estimated value of this purchase is approximately $17.36 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. At quarter end, the fund’s total position value in Veris Residential rose by $16.12 million, a figure that incorporates both new purchases and stock price changes.Veris Residential is a real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality, sustainable multifamily properties. The company leverages a disciplined, ESG-focused strategy to create value for shareholders while meeting the evolving demands of modern residents. Its experienced management team and strong governance support a competitive position in the residential REIT sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
