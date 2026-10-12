Anduril Aktie

Anduril für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: AND000 / ISIN: NET000AND000

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13.10.2026 01:30:00

$2.9 Billion Contract in Hand, Anduril May Already Be America's Second-Biggest Navy Warship Builder

If you've heard of Anduril Industries, the private military contractor founded by Oculus inventor Palmer Luckey, you probably recognize it as one of America's leading manufacturers of artificial intelligence-powered military drones. Roadrunner counter-UAS drones for aerial defense, Barracuda autonomous attack drones, Fury Collaborative Combat Aircraft -- these are the air force products that have helped make Anduril famous, and won it a multi-billion-dollar private market valuation.

Now, Anduril wants to build us a navy, too.

Image source: Anduril Industries.

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