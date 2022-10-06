$215 million advisor team joins UBS in New York City

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that a four-person team managing over $215 million in client assets has joined the firm in New York City. The team is led by Financial Advisor David Powers, and includes Senior Wealth Strategy Associates Josh Steuerman and Martin Schwartz, as well as Registered Client Service Associate Kirsten Gabbett.

They join UBS’s New York City Central Wealth Management Market, which is led by Dan Shepler, and will be based in the firm’s 299 Park Avenue office, managed by Elizabeth Sieghardt.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome David, Josh, Martin, and Kirsten to UBS,” said Elizabeth Sieghardt, Branch Manager of 299 Park Avenue at UBS Global Wealth Management. "The team’s unwavering commitment to clients backed by UBS’s comprehensive suite of capabilities positions them to deliver a best-in-class, differentiated wealth management experience.”

"We are committed to attracting and retaining the industry’s top talent in the New York City area,” said Dan Shepler, Market Head of the New York City Central Market. "The Powers Group is a great addition to our team as we focus on growing our branch and meeting the needs of our clients.”

David Powers is the founding member of The Powers Group and brings more than 27 years of wealth management experience to UBS. His practice centers on helping high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses achieve their goals, with a particular focus on estate planning, retirement planning, lending and asset allocation strategies. Prior to joining UBS, David was a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors. David has been recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in New York as well as nationally at higher education conferences with 12 consecutive Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors Summit nominations.

