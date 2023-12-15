|
15.12.2023 23:00:00
$23 Billion of Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Is in This Stock. Is It a Buy in 2024?
Famed investor Warren Buffett has spent his lifetime building Berkshire Hathaway into one of the world's largest companies. Inside Berkshire is a massive stock portfolio of some of Buffett's best investments over his lifetime.Among them is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Berkshire's fourth-largest position, worth more than $23 billion. The dividends alone are funneling $736 million into the company's coffers.Should investors follow suit and build their own Coca-Cola dividend machines? Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
